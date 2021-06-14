Judy G. Wade, Harriman

Judy G. Wade age 74 of Harriman passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at the home of her daughter.

Preceded in death by husband Clyde Wade, mother Reba Payne, brother Larry Ketchem, father Charlie Ketchem and grandchild Braden Garcia.

Survived by daughters: Misty Barnard (Jay) of Kingston, Kelley Garcia, Wendy Schopp (Rodney) all of Harriman, sister Brenda Thompson of Knoxville, nephew Charles Schuiten (Rebecca) of Harriman, niece Tammy Wellons. Grandchildren: Lauren Wade, Matthew Biddle, Alleyah Garcia, Hunter Garcia, Trey Schuiten and Tori Schuiten.

Judy will be loved and missed by so many.

A Memorial Service will be held 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Faith Promise Church, Farragut Campus 144 West End Avenue Farragut, TN.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Wade Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

