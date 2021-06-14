Juanita Freels Hatfield, Oak Ridge

Juanita Freels Hatfield, age 88 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Oak Ridge. She was born on May 31, 2021 in Anderson County to the late Charlie and Pearl Smith Freels. She was a terrific seamstress and retired from Michigan Bell after 30 years. She was a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Joe Hatfield; brothers-in-law, James Gallaher, Aaron Giles, and John Lamb.

She is survived by: sisters, Geraldine Gallaher, Jeanette Giles, and Carol Ann Lamb.

The family would like to extend a special appreciation to Commonwealth Senior Living and Amedisys Hospice Group for their compassionate care.

A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 2pm at the Poplar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mark Gallaher officiating. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

