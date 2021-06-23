Join TDCI for the “Harness Your Inner Hummingbird” Virtual Event and Start Building Your Retirement Nest Egg

“Harness Your Inner Hummingbird: Building Your Retirement Nest Egg” is the Fourth Episode of the When I’m 65 Boomers to Zoomers: Building a Secure Path to Retirement Virtual Event Series

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Securities Division is partnering with the Investor Protection Trust and PBS Books to produce the “Harness Your Inner Hummingbird: Building Your Retirement Nest Egg” virtual event to livestream on TDCI’s Facebook page on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. ET.

Saving for retirement is about more than just stashing away cash in a jar. How much will you need? What’s the easiest way to continue contributing after you retire? “Harness Your Inner Hummingbird: Building Your Retirement Nest Egg” will feature qualified experts who will help answer those questions — and more. You’ll learn the answers to important questions that can help you grow a comfortable nest egg that will last through your golden years. The event will be interactive, allowing participants to ask questions, submit comments and get answers in real time.

Soon after the live event, “Harness Your Inner Hummingbird: Building Your Retirement Nest Egg” will be available on TDCI’s website and on WI65.org, along with a variety of tools and resources for savers and investors of all ages and at all stages of life. “Harness Your Inner Hummingbird” is the fourth in a series of 60-minute When I’m 65 Boomers to Zoomers: Building a Secure Path to Retirement virtual events.

“Investors of all ages and backgrounds will learn important tips and information during this session that can help them build a successful financial future,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Elizabeth Bowling.

The When I’m 65 Boomers to Zoomers: Building a Secure Path to Retirement is a yearlong series of 12 60-minute virtual events livestreaming via Facebook Live on partner Facebook pages on the fourth Friday of each month at 12:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. ET.

This series provides all Americans with quality and objective information needed to make wise and safe investment decisions at every age and every stage of life. The Boomers to Zoomers virtual events are interactive and feature timely topics, financial experts, motivational stories and practical information viewers can use immediately to prepare for long-term financial security. For more information visit, WI65.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

