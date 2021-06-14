John Alvin Hall, Oliver Springs

Mr. John Alvin Hall, age 93 of Oliver Springs passed away at his home on Thursday, June 10, 2021. He served our country in the U.S. Navy and was retired from the K-25 Plant in

Oak Ridge. He attended First Baptist Church of Oliver Springs. After retirement, he continued working, operating his own satellite business and then a laundry mat in Oliver Springs. He also did carpentry work for about five years. In his early years, he enjoyed bowling and playing softball.

John was preceded in death by his parents Cornelius and Mary Giles Hall;

Mother-in-law, Grace Moore; several Brothers and Sisters.

He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Betty Moore Hall;

Sons, Barry and Kenneth Hall;

Grandchildren, Wesley Hall and Stefanie Monroe;

Great-grandchildren, Leo, Eva and Jacob Monroe;

And a host of other family members and good friends.

A “Celebration of Life” Service will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 6:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Oliver Springs with Pastor Kenny Raines officiating. The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 p.m.

