Joe W. Beard, Wartburg

Joe W. Beard, age 62, of Wartburg, went home on Tuesday June 29, 2021 with his loving wife by his side.

Joe was born on April 21, 1959 to the late Preacher Paul and Mae Beard and was raised in the Armes Chapel Community of Wartburg. He attended Mill Baptist Church in Harriman. Joe was a truck driver by trade, but was most known for operating Morgan County Tires.

Joe was a proud husband, but he was most proud of being a father to his sons and “Papaw” to his grandkids.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents Paul Beard and Ethel “Mae” Cox Beard, and sisters Ada Ruth Beard and Betty Lemons.

Joe is survived by the love of his life of 49 years, his wife Rebecca “Becky” Beard, sons Jason (Brandy) and Joseph Beard, his grandchildren Joelee and Morgan Beard, and Waylan, Malachi and Isabella Beard, all of Wartburg; brothers David (Connie) Beard, Jeff (Ella) Beard, sisters Paulette (and the late Ray) Pollard, Genevieve Matheson, Frankie (Dennis) Armes and Kathy (Terry) Armes, along with a host of nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be at Joe and Becky’s home 140 Armes Chapel Road, Wartburg, TN from 2-8pm on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Funeral services will be held at graveside Mossy Grove Baptist Church with Preacher Eddie Neeley officiating, beginning at 1pm on Thursday July 1, 2021. Interment will follow.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Joe Beard.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joe Beard, of Wartburg, TN, please visit our floral store.

