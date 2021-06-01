Jimmy Clinton “Hutch” Hutcheson, Kingston

Jimmy Clinton “Hutch” Hutcheson age 75 of Kingston, passed away at home with his family by his side after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents Clinton and Allie Malone Hutcheson, and infant sister, Evelyn Ann. He was a member of Kingston Church of Christ.

Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Margaret Givens Hutcheson, son James Allan “Hutch” Hutcheson (Deanna), daughter, Brandi Grindle, grandchildren, Aidan Grindle, Matt Entler, Jessica Smyth (Dylan), sisters Shirley Cantrell (R.L.), Melissa Bailey (James), step-mother Carolyn Hutcheson, nieces Ava Bailey, Karen Hinkle, nephew David Cook, sisters-in-law Judy McIntosh (Perry) and Betty Thiebault, brother-in-law Jim Clark.

A native of Alabama, his family moved to Kingston in 1954. He was an avid sports fan and coached little league for many years. He thoroughly enjoyed watching his grandson Aidan, who is an outstanding football and basketball player.

He was employed for the Roane County News and Knoxville News Sentinel. He then worked at K-25 where he retired with over 20 years of service. Most recently he owned Kingston Small Engines where his friend, Avery Ladd worked with him. He enjoyed many friends coming daily to hang out and keep the news going.

Pallbearers; Sam Steelman, David Clifton, R.L. Cantrell, Casey Cash, Avery Ladd, Jim Lambert, and Larry Rogers.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Graveside Service 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Ministers Jon Hackett and Danny Nunn officiating.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Hutcheson Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

