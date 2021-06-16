Jesse James Picca, formerly Wartburg

Jesse James Picca

August 26, 1991- June 9, 2021

Our loved one Jesse James Picca left us to go laugh and argue with Jesus until we get to join them.

He was preceded in death by his beloved grandfather, Robert James Picca, and cousin Shay Whalen.

He is survived by his mother Lisa Picca, of Chattanooga, and father and stepmother Jerry and Spring Picca, of Wartburg and His siblings, (Little) Heather Picca, Sheena Myrick and Jerry (Pooh Bear) Myrick, the love of his life Summer Patterson and their daughter Brylee MaKenna Picca.

Jesse had a huge heart and wanted to make everyone he met laugh and feel wanted and loved. Although he was never a church goer, he loved his bible and believed in God as his higher power and those who loved him choose to believe he is now in the arms of the Lord. He will truly be missed and never forgotten.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 3:00-5:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 5:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Oliver Springs Cemetery in Oliver Springs.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jesse James Picca.

