Jerry Dean Phillips, Devonia

Jerry Dean Phillips, age 54, of Devonia passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at his home. He was a member of Free Communion Baptist Church. He played guitar, sung in church and wrote many gospel songs. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed hunting, fishing, ginsenging, and playing bluegrass and bluegrass gospel music.

He is preceded in death by his father, Elmer Phillips; brother, Roger Phillips; sister-in-law, Jenny Phillips.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Loretta Crabtree Phillips; son, Eric Austin of Clinton and Jacob and wife, Bridgett Phillips of Coalfield; grandson, Landon Austin and grandson on the way; mother, Jewel Phillips of Devonia sister, Lisa and husband Tim of Coalfield; brothers, Michael B. and wife, Joyce Phillips of Clinton and Jeff and wife, Paulette Phillips of Coalfield; nephews, Kevin Ward, Bradley Phillips, Cody Woods, Robert Huckaby, Dusty Bunch; nieces, Rebekah Parchman, Amy Young, Mahaley Huckaby, and Laura; mother-in-law, Elma Huckaby; father-in-law, Charles Huckaby; brother-in-law, Charlie Robert Huckaby and wife, Junelle Hileman.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday at Free Communion Baptist Church in Devonia at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Odis Phillips, Bro. Kevin Ward and Bro. Eric Austin officiating. Interment will follow in the Phillips Cemetery in Devonia.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jerry Dean Phillips.

