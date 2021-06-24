Jason Claude Martin Givens, Kingston

Mr. Jason Claude Martin Givens, age 37 of Kingston departed this life at 5:04 PM June 22, 2021, at University of Tennessee Hospital. Jason was born in Virginia Beach, VA to Tommy and Valerie Martin Givens on June 13, 1984. The family later moved to Kingston, TN where he attended Roane County schools. Jason graduated from Roane County High School in 2002.

Jason is preceded in death by his grandparents: Claude & Anna Mae Martin of Kingston, and Charles & Cecil Wood Givens of Cincinnati, OH.

Two uncles: Ricky Martin and Milton Martin of Kingston.

He leaves to cherish his memories three children: Jalaya Givens and Zaniah Johnson (Mother: Chassie Johnson), and Kingston Givens (mother: Brandy Garrett).

Parents: Valerie Martin Givens and Tommy Givens.

Five brothers & sister-in-law: Justin Givens of Kingston, Chris & Lisa Givens, Steve Givens, Emmanual Givens, and Dewayne Givens all of Cincinnati, OH.

Four sisters: Jacquelyn, Jennifer, and Julie Givens all of Kinston, and Carrissa Givens of Cincinnati, OH.

And many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Jason will be remembered by his contagious smile that lit up every room, his one of a kind personality, and the unending love he showed to everyone he met. Jason never met a stranger and he would give you the shirt off his back. That’s just the person he was. He was an outstanding athlete. He loved to play football, basketball, softball, and golf. Jason played in a co-ed softball league in Knoxville. The team’s name was ‘Where my Pitches’. He was a frequent golfer and had a gift of gold. Jason could sell anything. He was a car salesman for years and had the dream to one day open his own car lot.

He was a member of Cowan Chapel United Methodist Church located in Kingston, TN where he was a member of the choir and loved to sing. He couldn’t hold a tune, but he would sing anyway and that’s what made him so much more special.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 25th from 4:00-7:00pm at The Grove at 2150 Kingston Hwy in Kingston with the funeral services to follow. Burial and graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery on Saturday, June 26th at 11:00am. Anyone that would like to can meet at Roane County High School at 10:00am on Saturday. If you have a motorcycle you are welcomed to ride it in the procession.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Givens family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jason Claude Martin Givens, please visit our floral store.

