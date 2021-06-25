Janet Eldridge Belch, Rocky Top

Janet Eldridge Belch, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, TN. Janet has lived local to Lake City all of her life and she was an avid member of First Baptist Church in Mount Juliet, TN. She loved her grandkids, flowers, and cake decorating. Janet will be remembered as a special woman who was a blessing from God. She had a servant’s heart and was always the person to be there. She will be deeply missed.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents, Lonzo and Leoma Eldridge; brother JC Eldridge; sisters, Lillian Goins, Joyce Whitaker, and Dorothy Martin.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ralph Belch of Maryville, TN; son Charles Brandon Belch of Maryville, TN; daughter Michelle Smith and husband Michael of Maryville, TN; sister Rebecca “Becky” Goins and husband Ted of Andersonville, TN; nieces, Trevenia Jones and Lisa Wells; nephews, Barry Goins, Glynn Whitaker, and Randy Martin; grandchildren, Abigail Belch, Micah Smith, McKenzy Smith, Matthew Smith, Mishaela Smith Rollins, Misty Smith, Marina Smith, and Madelyn Smith. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

A receiving of friends will be held in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. with an interment to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City. Jones Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

