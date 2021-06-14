James Allen Snow, Harriman

James Allen Snow, age 65, of Harriman passed away suddenly Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Roane Medical Center due to Covid. He was born October 19, 1955 in Mobile Alabama, moving to Roane County at the age of five.  James was a United States Navy Vietnam veteran who served his country proudly.  He enjoyed gardening and doing yard work but treasured time spent with his precious grandchildren.  Preceded in death by his parents, Charles Kenneth Snow & Richaleen Hartley Snow; and brother, Charles Snow.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 43 years   Susan Marie Snow of Harriman

Son                                     Joshua Patrick Walden of Kingston

Grandchildren                Mackenzie Grace Walden

                                          Jocelyn Serenity-Blair Walden 

                                          Keegan Elijah Whyatt Walden              

Brothers                           Michael Snow & wife, Peggy of Panama City, FL

                                          Kenny Snow & wife, Mary of Harriman

                                          Tom Snow of Loudon

Sisters-in-law                   Mary Bailey of Dallas, TX

                                          Carol Craven & husband, Pat of Oakdale

Brothers-in-law             Mark Huntley of Knoxville

                                        John Huntley of Knoxville

A host of nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home.  A memorial service will be held at East Tennessee Veteran Cemetery with military honors and he will be placed in the Niche following the service.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

