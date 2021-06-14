Jacquelyn Pearman Cornett Sharp, Harriman

Jacquelyn Pearman Cornett Sharp age 76 of Harriman passed away Friday June 11, 2021 at River Oak Place in Loudon She was of the Baptist faith she retired from teaching and worked in the Roane County School system for many years. She was a Beloved teacher, mentor, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is proceeded in death by father Jess Edward Pearman and mother Ozell Huff Pearman.

Survivors include:

Daughter Leslie Cornett Brown of Newport TN;

Grandson Kenlee Brown (Stephanie Turner) of Del Rio, TN;

and their children Kadan Brown, Arabella Brown

Granddaughter Janette LeaRae Brown (Preston Holt) of Newport, TN

Brothers Joel Pearman (Barbara)

Nephews Joshua, and Paul (Peyton)

Niece Lindsey (Todd)

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 pm in the Chapel with Pastor Matthew Peters officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the family.

