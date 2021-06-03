Jack Lawrence Dickson, Rockwood

Mr. Jack Lawrence Dickson, age 85 of Rockwood, TN passed away Sunday, May 30th , 2021 in Knoxville, TN. He was a member of Rockwood Church of Christ. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was an outgoing and well-known person in his community. He is preceded in death by: his parents: Malcolm and Tennessee Thomas Dickson; brother: Kenneth Dickson; first wife: Shirley Dickson. He is survived by:

Wife: Wanda Dickson of Knoxville, TN

Daughter: Jacqueline (Donald) Moore of Knoxville, TN

Grandson: Eli (Risa) Dickson of Knoxville, TN

Great grandchildren: Danyka, Raiden, Ceanna

Sisters: Norma Hines

Joyce Lindsey

Special thanks to Smoky Mountain Hospice and to Renaissance Terrace of Knoxville for their love and care. Family will receive friends for a memorial service Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 2:00-3:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. A graveside service will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Jack Dickson.

