Henry Eugene “Fuzz” Wright, 66

Henry Eugene “Fuzz” Wright passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center. He was an avid University of Tennessee Fan where he served as an usher at games for over 40 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents William Henry and Mary Lee Wright, sisters, Norma Smith and Janice Simmons, brothers, Brian Wright and Don Wayne Wright.

Survived by

Daughters Bailey Lyn Wright

Misty Luttrell

Wendy Mioduski

Sister Bertie Ensley

Brothers Steve Wright

Larry Wright

And 3 grandchildren

The Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. in Emory Heights Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Nelson officiating

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Henry “Fuzz” Wright please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

