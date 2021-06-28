Henry Eugene “Fuzz” Wright, 66

Henry Eugene “Fuzz” Wright passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center. He was an avid University of Tennessee Fan where he served as an usher at games for over 40 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents William Henry and Mary Lee Wright, sisters, Norma Smith and Janice Simmons, brothers, Brian Wright and Don Wayne Wright.

Survived by

Daughters Bailey Lyn Wright
Misty Luttrell
Wendy Mioduski
Sister Bertie Ensley
Brothers Steve Wright
Larry Wright
And 3 grandchildren

The Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. in Emory Heights Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Nelson officiating

