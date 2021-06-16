Henry Doss “H.D.” Minish, Jr, Oak Ridge

Henry Doss “H.D.” Minish, Jr., age 93, of Oak Ridge, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 13, 2021, at home with family by his side. He was born May 18, 1928 in Ila, Georgia, the son of Henry Doss Minish, Sr. and Arrie Zonia Garrison Minish. He was also known affectionately as “H.D.” by friends and family, and by those closest to him, simply as “H”.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War and a member of Faith Masonic Lodge #756 F&AM for many years. H.D. had a special love for watching Braves baseball, and all sports of “The Vols”. No matter if it was football, basketball or baseball, he was a Tennessee Vol at heart. He was a self-employed restaurant owner for many years, from which he subsequently retired. His favorite hobby was fishing and he thoroughly enjoyed traveling.

H.D. was preceded in death by parents, Henry Doss Minish, Sr. and Arrie Garrison Minish; first wife and mother of his children, Elizabeth Minish in 1991; sisters, Wilda and Mary Sue Minish of Athens, TN; brother, Dr. Royal Minish of Ft. Smith, AR; daughter-in-law, Patricia Minish of Oak Ridge, second wife, Vivian Weatherford Minish in 2018, and step-sons, Paul and Bennett Weatherford, both of Oak Ridge.

Survivors include son, Gary Minish of Oak Ridge; daughters, Donna Marlin and husband Kyle of TX; Robin Bailey and husband Mark of Soddy Daisy; grandchildren, Kent and Sloane Marlin of TX, and Sean and Stefanie Griffith of Chattanooga; three great grandchildren; step-daughters, Joy Katz and Mary Ralphine Weatherford; step daughter-in-law, Sandra Weatherford; step-grandsons, Scott Katz, Chad Weatherford and fiancé Jessica, Erik Weatherford and wife Julie, Adam Weatherford and wife Heather, David Weatherford and wife Amy, and Greg Weatherford and wife Joselyn; step- granddaughters, Keri & Allie Weatherford; and four step great-grandchildren all of Oak Ridge, TN.

The family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral service will be held at 12 pm with Rev. Brian Scott officiating. Interment will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Henry Doss “H.D.” Minish, Jr. please visit our Tribute Store.

