Helen Edmonds Henline, Kingston

Helen Edmonds Henline age 93, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at home. Helen was a member of Union Chapel Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and great grandmother.

Preceded in death by husband Roy Calvin Henline

son, Jimmy Lee Henline and several brothers and sisters.

Survived by sons and daughters-in-law; Wayne & Maggie Henline of Kingston

Paul and Jackie Henline of Rockwood

daughter-in-law Sheryl Henline of Florida

brother, Billy Edmonds of Rockwood

proud grandmother to 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren

and several nieces and nephews.

The Family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. Reverend Ronnie Nickell and Reverend David Acres officiating. Burial 1:00 p.m. Friday at Kingston Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Cancer Society or charity of your choice.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Henline Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

