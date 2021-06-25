Hannah Lowe McGhee, 89

Hannah Lowe McGhee passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

She was Grandmother to Amanda, Allan and Maggi, Great Grandmother to Charlie-Beth, Hayden, Brooke, Kaitlyn, Mirrandia, Savannah and Maddi, Great-Great Grandmother to Miss Thorn. Mother-In-Law of Joyce and Sherrie, Great-Grand Mother-In-Law of Jamie, James and Chuck.

Born April 28th 1932 during the Great Depression era, in the community of Charlies Branch on New River in the beautiful mountains of East Tennessee, She and Her sisters’ Julie, Agnes, Faye, Uvine, Nadine, Her brother Quinton, Her mother Tencie and Her father Isaac farmed during the warm months in order to survive the long cold winter months.

Her brother Quinton was in Pearl Harbor during WWII and he made it back home. Her family prayed for Quinton’s safety every day while he served in the Navy. She and Her five sisters shared two feather-beds and the family shared one outhouse. Their refrigerator was an outside spring-house with cool water that flowed year round. Her mother prepared their food on a wood cooking stove and in cast iron kettles hanging in the fire-place. At the end of a long day working out in the fields She would ride the mule down to the river for water and a swim.

She played softball at the Rosedale community ball-field during Her younger years, where She would cover a different position each inning. She would cover first-base this inning and second-base the next inning. That’s where She met Her husband, Ralph, right there on second-base. They married December 17th 1953.

She loved the beautiful flowers that appear during the spring season and though out the entire year. Her favorites are the flowers with pretty blue, pink and purple colors. When She was a little girl, Her family would decorate family grave sites with moss and pretty flowers on Memorial Day.

She never wrote a book, never served in the military nor did She travel the world. Instead, She went on to become one of the most successful women in Morgan County. She and Her husband settled in the Coalfield community in 1954. She supported him as he served the Lord as Deacon with all the good people at the First Baptist Church in the Petros community. She sang the Alto lyrics in the McGhee Quartet and on occasions would cover Old Fashion Gospel tunes in Church and family gatherings at Frozen Head.

Ralph covered the Baritone lyrics, Michael her oldest son a.k.a. Samson-Old Testament covered the tenor lyrics and David Wayne her youngest son a.k.a. Prodigal Son-New Testament covered the low soprano lyrics. Her favorite song was “I want to stroll over Heaven with You someday “. Ralph taught the Quartet harmony, he also taught us about Jesus Christ. Michael taught me how to take a punch and Hannah taught me kindness.

Her first visit to the Ocean occurred during 4th of July 1977 at Myrtle Beach. She traveled to the beach with Her youngest son and was amazed to see just how big the Morning Sun looked when She arrived. She saw things that week on the beach that She had never seen before. She was a delightful person.

Family and friends will gather at Estes Cemetery in Coalfield for a graveside service on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Pastor Jim West will officiate the service and her great-nephew, Ethan Lively will bring the special music.

