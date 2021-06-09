Hagerty: the American Innovation and Competitiveness Act falls short of countering Chinese Communist Party

WASHINGTON—United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, today opposed passage of the American Innovation and Competitiveness Act and released the following statement:

“The United States and China, under the Chinese Communist Party, are locked in a great power competition that will define the 21st century, but the Democrat Leader has stifled debate and cut off attempts by Senators to continue to improve this bill,” Senator Hagerty said. “I have filed more than a dozen amendments aimed at countering the Chinese Communist Party’s aggression and predatory acts that deserve full consideration. This final legislation falls far short of what is needed.”

