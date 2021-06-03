Hagerty Statement on Transportation Secretary Buttigieg’s Visit to Memphis

NASHVILLE, TN—United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) today released the following statement on Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s visit to Memphis:
“Given the significant economic disruption the I-40 bridge closure has caused to Memphis and the entire Mid-South, I personally encouraged Secretary Buttigieg to travel to the region to see the situation first-hand, and I applaud him for making the trip. Reopening this major thoroughfare is a priority for the Secretary and for me. It’s important for the people of Tennessee and Arkansas to hear it directly from Secretary Buttigieg. I believe that the Secretary will come away from his visit today, recognizing that this urgent situation involving real infrastructure and real people must be solved now. Memphis does not have time to wait on Washington to haggle over which special interests can take advantage of the crisis by redefining themselves as infrastructure.”