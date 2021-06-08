Hagerty Statement on Bipartisan Senate Rules and Homeland Security Committees Joint Report on January 6

WASHINGTON—United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Rules Committee, today released the following statement on the joint bipartisan report on the events of January 6, from the Senate Rules Committee and Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee:

“The 95-page, bipartisan report details the findings of the committees’ comprehensive investigation into the intelligence, preparedness, communication, and response breakdowns that occurred leading up to and on January 6, and contains numerous recommendations to the intelligence community, U.S. Capitol Police, other law enforcement agencies, and federal executive branch agencies. This report, which follows months of investigation, interviews, and hearings, combined with the roughly 450 arrests by the Department of Justice and other ongoing reviews, underscores why I opposed the creation of the Pelosi January 6 Commission. The committees have laid out what happened and what should be reformed or reconsidered. It is now time to implement appropriate changes to make sure all relevant agencies are prepared to prevent an event like January 6 from happening again. I applaud the leadership of these respective committees—Senators Klobuchar, Blunt, Peters, and Portman—for their diligence, seriousness, thoroughness, and collaboration with other committee members in completing this bipartisan investigation.”  

