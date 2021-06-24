Hagerty Meets with Afghanistan President

Senator Hagerty and President Ghani meet today in Washington

WASHINGTON—United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Foreign Relations Committee and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, today met with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani in Washington. Hagerty released the following statement:

“I had a substantive discussion today with President Ashraf Ghani about the very concerning and serious situation in Afghanistan. For the security of the American people, the United States has to ensure that Al Qaeda and other terrorists cannot exploit the impending departure of American and NATO troops.”

