Gregory Wayne Musselwhite, Coalfield

Gregory Wayne Musselwhite, age 35 of Coalfield passed away at his home on Friday, June 25, 2021. Gregory had been serving our country in the U.S. Navy for the past 17 years.

He was a very adventurous guy and enjoyed Tennessee football. He especially loved his fur babies and grilling out and cooking.

He was preceded in death by his Great-grandfather, Ruben Jones, Sr.;

Great-grandparents, Powell D. and Cassie Musselwhite;

Uncle, Timmy Musselwhite.

He is survived by wife, Andrea Musselwhite;

Parents, Greg and Debra Musselwhite;

Brother, David Musselwhite and wife, Katrina and their son, Fischer and baby Hunter, who is on the way;

Grandparents, Wayne and Wilma Musselwhite;

Great-grandmother, Evelyn Jones;

His fur babies, Bandie, Mischief, Boskee, Bageera and Karma;

And a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and other family members and good friends.

A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 12:00 noon in Woods Family Cemetery, Coalfield.

Chet Woods will officiate the service.

To leave a note for Gregory’s family or to sign the online guestbook, go to jacksonfuneralservices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gregory Wayne Musselwhite, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

