George Claude Collins, Kingston

George Claude Collins, age 83, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at his home with his loving wife and family at his side. He was born September 11, 1937 in Loudon County. He was a 1956 graduate of Sweetwater High School. George was a member of The Grove in Kingston. He was a retired machinist with a total of 40 years, in the

United States Navy from 1956-1976 and Martin Marietta and Union Carbide from 1976-1996. He has been a Roane

County resident since 1977. George enjoyed doing carpentry work, model railroading, and spending time with his family. He was an avid UT sports enthusiast. He loved serving the Lord and was a gracious giver to many charities. He was also a devout Republican.

Preceded in death by father, Carl Cornelius Collins; mother, Mildred Miller Steele; sisters, Carolyn Brooks and Donna Combs.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 63 yearsPeggy Ann Collins of Kingston

SonKeith Collins & wife, Trish of Kingston

DaughtersClaudia Martin of Louisville, KY

Debra Evans & husband, Rob of Corryton

GrandchildrenCallie Portwood & husband, Matt of Peachtree Corners, GA

Sam Collins of Amarillo, TX

Riley Collins & wife, Emily of Johnson City

Macy Price & fiancé, Dustin McElroy of Clinton

Bailey Lane & husband, Colby of Clinton

Tony Martin of Vancouver, British Columbia

Kayleigh Evans of Corryton

Great-granddaughterAlice Portwood of Peachtree Corners, GA

Half-brotherDanny Vineyard of Nicholasville, KY

SisterMartha Harrill of Madisonville

Several nieces, nephews and friends

The family would like to extend special thanks to Quality Home Care for such loving service over the past 5 years; also

thank you to Amedysis Hospice Care, especially Lori, for such a kind transition for Dad. Also thank you to Fraker’s

Funeral Home for their wonderful arrangements. Graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Monday, June 28, 2021 at

Kingston Memorial Gardens. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home

of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

