Galen “Smokey” L. Branstetter, Deer Lodge

Galen “Smokey” L. Branstetter, age 71, of Deer Lodge, TN went to be with our Lord on June 27, 2021.

He was born July 24, 1949, in Jackson, Michigan to Lola Mazo and Miller Branstetter, Jr. He graduated from Monroe High School in Monroe Michigan in 1968. Married to Gloriann Schmidtling on May 9, 1970, knowing each other when children. Married in Zion Lutheran Church in Monroe, Michigan. Raised a family of 2 children and married 51 years. Soon after their marriage “Smokey” joined the U.S. Navy instead of being drafted into the Army, serving from 1970 – 1974 and stationed at Norfolk, VA. Smokey was an Auto Mechanic and gas pipeline welder, traveling many different states for over 20+ years. He loved wood working, gardening, metal fabrication, even making a “hay accumulator” for easy loading hay. He accomplished one goal and that was to build his own house on his own, cutting down the trees and using his sawmill for the lumber and making all the cabinets and wood work in the house. Very proud to be a veteran and was a member of the American Legion in Wartburg, TN. Smokey also enjoyed cooking and having big family dinners as often as he could. Most of all he loved his family. He also was a life member of the National Rifle Association. His greatest pleasure in his spare time was deer hunting.

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Lillie Adams Branstetter and Miller Branstetter, Sr. and Mike and Lena Mazo, Step-Mother Rozella Pinchoff Branstetter.

He is survived by his wife, Gloriann; son, Lukas (Danielle) and daughter, Michelle (Joel Hembree); grandsons, Joel, Parker, John, Jonah and granddaughters, Sarah, and Norah and 2 great grandchildren, Everly Rose and Leighton Mason.

Step-Brother: Harold “Corky” Gearhart and wife Kathy.

The family will receive friends Monday, July 5, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wartburg at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David Graves officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Green Cemetery in Deer Lodge.

Donations can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Galen “Smokey” Branstetter.

