Frank Vernon Hensley, Clinton

Frank Vernon Hensley, age 89, a resident of Clinton, TN went home to be with the Lord on June 5, 2021. Frank Hensley was born on May 25, 1932 in Devonia, TN to the late William Frank and Jessie Hensley.

He served in the Army during the Korean War where he drove supply trucks to the front lines. He retired from Oak Ridge National Lab after 43 years and was a member of Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. Frank had many hobbies including building and flying his own Utra Lite plane. He enjoyed photography and won many awards for his photos. He was a loving, supportive husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. God was the foundation of his life and he enjoyed life to the fullest.

He is preceded in death by his father William Frank Hensley and his mother Jessie Metcalf Hensley. His brothers Mack, Don, and Maurice Hensley. His sisters Alma Parrish and Joyce Bunch.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Barbara Walls Hensley. Two sons Brian Hensley (wife Elaine) of Nashville, TN and Michael Hensley (wife Kathie) of Clinton, TN. Three grandchildren Amber (husband Bo Pebley), Eric Hensley (wife Niki), and Tyler Hensley. Six great-grandchildren Aubrey, Brooke, and Piper Pebley and Caroline, Averie, and Christian Hensley. He also had many nieces and nephews.

He had an unwavering love and belief in his Savior Jesus Christ and he was a true blessing to his family. The world has lost a great man and heaven has gained a special angel.

The family will receive friends from 4:30-6:00 pm, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Brandon Pebley officiating. His graveside will be 11:00 am, Wednesday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with full military honors at graveside. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

