Floralia Garcia Allen, Oak Ridge

Floralia Garcia Allen passed away suddenly at home with her family. She was 76 years old. Floralia was born to Ramon and Celia Mandujano Garcia on March 18, 1945, in McAllen, Tx. She was Catholic by faith.

Floralia moved to Oak Ridge five years ago, coming from Loomis, Ca. She retired from healthcare as a respiratory therapist after 20 years of service at the Sutter Hospital in Roseville, Ca. Floralia graduated respiratory school with honors in 1986 from American River Community College in Sacramento, Ca. After, she took two respiratory board exams on paper and passed first try when only 10% of total test-takers ever pass, all while raising two children. She was an avid crafter, fabulous seamstress even making wedding dresses. Floralia loved needlework, crochet, sewing, reading, and gardening. As a baker, she made excellent cheesecake and key lime pie.

Floralia Allen is preceded in death by her parents, Ramon and Celia Garcia, her daughter Pamela Allen, and grandson Mateo Allen.



She is survived by her son Andy (Jennifer) Allen, three brothers and one sister, grandchildren Maria (Chris) Szafranski, and great grandchildren Hunter and Ella Szafranski.



The family will be available on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, for Visitation from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm with a Celebration of Life service in honor of Floralia Allen to be held from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home, 1017 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, Tn 37830. Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Floralia Garcia Allen please visit our Sympathy Store.

