FBI Serves Search Warrant on Local Drug Store

1 hour ago

Photo by John Dabbs

UPDATE: The FBI released this statement to us moments ago. “The FBI along with our law enforcement partners conducted court-authorized activity. No additional details will be given at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.”

The FBI served a search warrant on Riddle Drugs in Oliver Springs earlier today. Police Chief David Laxton confirmed that the FBI was serving a warrant, but that was all the information that the FBI shared with the Oliver Springs Police Department. We are working to find out more information on this developing story.

