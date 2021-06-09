FBI Serves Search Warrant on Local Drug Store

UPDATE: The FBI released this statement to us moments ago. “The FBI along with our law enforcement partners conducted court-authorized activity. No additional details will be given at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.”
Earlier:
The FBI served a search warrant on Riddle Drugs in Oliver Springs earlier today. Police Chief David Laxton confirmed that the FBI was serving a warrant, but that was all the information that the FBI shared with the Oliver Springs Police Department. We are working to find out more information on this developing story.
VIDEO BELOW