FBI Serves Search Warrant on Local Drug Store

Photo by John Dabbs

Photo by John Dabbs

UPDATE: The FBI released this statement to us moments ago. “The FBI along with our law enforcement partners conducted court-authorized activity. No additional details will be given at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.”

Earlier:

The FBI served a search warrant on Riddle Drugs in Oliver Springs earlier today. Police Chief David Laxton confirmed that the FBI was serving a warrant, but that was all the information that the FBI shared with the Oliver Springs Police Department. We are working to find out more information on this developing story.

VIDEO BELOW

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

