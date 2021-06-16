Ellis Junior Taylor, Harriman

Mr. Ellis Junior Taylor, age 64 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee Monday, June 14, 2021. Mr. Taylor was an independent carpenter contractor. He loved fishing and golfing. He was a creative man building all kinds of things with matches or whatever materials he could find. He thoroughly enjoyed writing gospel songs. He is preceded in death by his parents: Tensley Taylor and Ruth Lowe Taylor York; and by is brother: Jerry Taylor. He is survived by:

Daughters: Sarah Taylor and Melody Taylor

Brothers: Johnny Taylor, Doug Taylor, and Steve York

Sisters: Glenda Faye Miracle, Frankie Robinson, Doris Roysden, and Cindy York Boulton

Cremation arrangements have been made and a memorial service may be held at a later date by the family. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Ellis Junior Taylor.

