Ella Shirley Knight, Oak Ridge

Ella Shirley Knight, age 92, of Oak Ridge, went to dance with her husband in the arms of the Lord in the early morning Sunday, June 13, 2021. Her expectation is that those she walked with will remain “joyfully hopeful” as they continue their earthly journey. A graduate of Meredith College in Raleigh, North Carolina, Shirley moved to Oak Ridge in 1952. She was a long-time, active member of the First United Presbyterian Church and enjoyed nature, gardening, and family.

Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph G. Knight, Jr., son, Mack R. Knight, and several much-loved brothers and sisters-in law.

Survivors include daughter, Lucia K. King (Roy Cothran); sons, Paul E. Knight (Claudia), Raymond H. Knight (Raquel Robledo), and Glenn A. Knight (Amy); grandchildren, Jason and Ashley Knight, Elizabeth Cooksey (Chad), Jessica Fredericks (Adam), Emily MacFarlane Knight (Ben), Rebecca Knight, Victoria Carro, Jacobo Merced, and Aurora, Rhiannon, and Lillian Knight; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation for the loving care provided by Patricia Seiber over the last year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge, 116 East Division Road, Oak Ridge, TN, 37830, or https://www.fmcor.org/donate.

The family will receive friends from 10 am-12 pm, Friday, June 18th, 2021 at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 12 pm with Chaplain Cherie Merritt officiating. Interment will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

