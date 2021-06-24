Elizabeth Tidwell Baker, Harriman

Elizabeth Tidwell Baker, age 88 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on March 11th, 1933, in Hastings, Nebraska. She was strong in faith and was a member of the First Christian Church in Harriman. In her earlier years she was a Pro Lady Bass Fisher and fished the ladies’ circuit. She won several awards and a Ranger Bass Boat. She loved her family and was a big part of their lives. She is preceded in death by her parents: Richard Tidwell & Geraldine Ledford Tidwell; Husband: James C. Baker; Brothers and Sisters: Howard Tidwell, Wilbur Tidwell, Dickie Tidwell, Virginia Tidwell Watson, Jane Sampson Oakley, Jackie Tidwell Ross; Great Grandchildren: Jared and Javen Crass. She is survived by:

Children: Pat Ramsey (Mike)

Darlene Smelcer

David Baker (Ann)

Grandchildren: Missy Crass (Luke)

Wendy Rast (Barry)

Aaron Ramsey (Brandi)

Erica Wolfe (Travis)

Madison Baker

Great Grandchildren: Jillian & Lauren Wolfe

Ellie & Anderson Rast

Brother-in-law: Roy Oakley

Sister-in-law: Carolyn Tidwell

The family & friends will meet at the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood on Saturday, June 26th, 2021, at 11:00 am for a graveside service with Bro. Phil Merrill officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Elizabeth Tidwell Baker. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your favorite charity.

