Elizabeth Diane Gray, Oliver Springs

Elizabeth Diane Gray, age 71 of Oliver Springs passed away at her home on Saturday, June 5, 2021. She was a long-time member of Beech Park Baptist Church and was very active in mission work and was committed to helping others. She loved the Lord and was one of the founders of the “Angel Tree Program”. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hicks and Pauline Walls;

Sisters, Patricia Tedder and Peggy Braden; Brother, Douglas Walls.

She is survived by her husband, Eddie Gray,

Daughter, Wendy Childs and husband Kevin, all of Oliver Springs;

Son, Adam Gray and wife Stephanie of Sevierville;

Sister, Judy Thompson of Oak Ridge;

Grandchildren, Jacob Childs and wife Shalia, Sarabeth Huffaker and husband Jeremy,

Alifair Childs, Samuel, Isaiah, and Judah Gray;

Great-grandchildren, Colton Thomas Childs and Grayson Huffaker;

And many nieces, nephews and other family members and good friends;

The family wish to thank Diane’s caregivers, Autumn Wilson and Amanda Newberry.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 12-1:00 pm at Beech Park Baptist Church. The Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating. Interment will follow in Anderson Memorial Gardens, Clinton.

