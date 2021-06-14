Elbert “Bud” Cochran, Harriman

Elbert “Bud” Cochran, born January 10, 1929, entered into his eternal home with Jesus on June 13, 2021, at 4:50 a.m. He was a loving husband, devoted father, brother, and friend. He was a devout Christian and faithful member of Boswell Chapel Baptist Church for over 60 years where he served as Deacon and Sunday school teacher.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Sarah Jane Cochran of Oakdale; son, Brian Cochran of Oakdale; grandson, Clay Cochran of Knoxville and several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Oma Cochran of Oakdale; daughter, Rhonda Cochran of Oakdale; son, Bruce Cochran (Vickie) of Crossville; daughter-in-law, Becky Cochran of Rockwood; brother, Daniel Cochran of Florida; sister, Wilma Jane Negele of Indiana; sister, Marcella Gilmore of Elizabethton, TN.; granddaughters, Jessica Bird (Kyle) of Oakdale, Laura Wolfe (Tim) of Lafollette, Halle Cochran of Chattanooga; grandson, Chet Cochran (Keri) of Oakdale; great grandchildren, Callen and Sara Bird of Oakdale and Owen and Ellie Cochran of Oakdale.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Boswell Chapel Baptist Church with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Kerry Ruppe officiating. Interment will follow win the Crab Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Elbert “Bud” Cochran.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elbert “Bud” Cochran, of Harriman, TN, please visit our floral store.

