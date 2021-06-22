Educational Programs for July at the Oak Ridge Senior Center

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 22, 2021) – The Oak Ridge Senior Center will be offering two lunch and learn programs this July.

The first session, titled Using Telehealth Services, is set for July 6 at noon: Telehealth services have become a much larger part of our overall health system in the last few years. Join Dr. Elaine Bunick to learn how to effectively prepare for a telehealth visit with your doctor, including how to gather all your important health information in one place and how to do an accurate self-exam in front of your cellphone.

The second, titled Don’t Sweat Your Air Conditioning System, is set for July 20 at noon: Join Tim Cochran, Recreation Program Coordinator, and Rick Craft, Public Works HVAC specialist to learn do’s and don’ts about HVAC care and repair.

Due to COVID, you must bring your own bagged lunch, but bottled water will be provided. At this time, sharing of food and drink is not allowed. Space is limited, so call the Senior Center at (865) 425-3999 to reserve a spot now.

Like us on Facebook, check our website at oakridgeseniorcenter.com, or give us a call at (865) 425-3999 for more information about this or other programs offered at the Oak Ridge Senior Center.

