Educational Programs for July at the Oak Ridge Senior Center

Brad Jones 5 hours ago Community, Featured Leave a comment 6 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 22, 2021) – The Oak Ridge Senior Center will be offering two lunch and learn programs this July.

The first session, titled Using Telehealth Services, is set for July 6 at noon: Telehealth services have become a much larger part of our overall health system in the last few years. Join Dr. Elaine Bunick to learn how to effectively prepare for a telehealth visit with your doctor, including how to gather all your important health information in one place and how to do an accurate self-exam in front of your cellphone.

The second, titled Don’t Sweat Your Air Conditioning System, is set for July 20 at noon: Join Tim Cochran, Recreation Program Coordinator, and Rick Craft, Public Works HVAC specialist to learn do’s and don’ts about HVAC care and repair.

Due to COVID, you must bring your own bagged lunch, but bottled water will be provided. At this time, sharing of food and drink is not allowed. Space is limited, so call the Senior Center at (865) 425-3999 to reserve a spot now.

Like us on Facebook, check our website at oakridgeseniorcenter.com, or give us a call at (865) 425-3999 for more information about this or other programs offered at the Oak Ridge Senior Center.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

A Fiery Crash on Swan Pond Road Friday Sends Drivers to UT Medical Center Via LifeStar

A fiery vehicle crash on the 1000 block of Swan Pond Road in Roane County …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: