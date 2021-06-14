Douglas Lynn Carroll, Kingston

Douglas Lynn Carroll, age 55, of Kingston, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, June 12, 2021. He was born in Clinton on Wednesday, December 8, 1965.

Doug graduated in 1984 from Central High School in Wartburg.

Doug was a unique person, he was caring, lovable and had a fun sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching Old Westerns TV Show, Andy Griffith, Green Acres and listening to gospel music.

He was preceded in death by his father L.D. Carroll. His paternal grandparents Marion and Nancy Mendi (Daugherty) Carroll. His maternal grandparents Gentry Lowe, Anges Faye (Farmer) and Robert LeRoy Robinson.

He is survived by his mother Rose Mary (Lowe/Robinson) Carroll.

His three favorite sisters and brother-in-law’s Shelia and Curtis Bunch, Lavonna Sue and Jubal Collins, and Becky and Gerald Bunch.

His favorite niece Riley Bunch and fiancée Darik Brackett

His nephews Mikie and Jodi Heidel, Dustin and Airren Heidel, Chase and Desiree Crain, Bailey Bunch and Collin Bunch.

He was the great uncle to Willow, Olivia, Finn, Lennon, Morgan, Briar and Zaedyn and loved when they visited him.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 11am to 12 pm Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Graveside services with Bro. Garvin Walls officiating will follow in the Phillips Cemetery, Devonia.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Douglas Carroll.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Douglas Carroll, of Kingston, TN, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

