Dortha Jane Byrd “Miss Dot”, 95, Coalfield

Dortha Jane Byrd “Miss Dot”, July 18, 1925- June 25, 2021

She was 95 years old and was born in Waterville, Kansas. She came to Coalfield in 1945 when she married Perry Byrd. She was in the WWII Nurses Corps and worked as an LPN after the war.

She was known as the “Mayor of Coalfield” by her friends and community.

Miss Dot was famous for operating the smallest library in the United States and was invited by Johnny Carson to be on his late-night tv show promoting her Back Valley Library. She was a long-time member of Middle Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed books, flowers and quilting.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Maggie and John Owens;

Husband, Samuel Perry Byrd; Children, Barbi Cannon, Charlie Byrd, James “Buster” Byrd, and infant child;

Grandchildren, Scott Cannon and Cindy Byrd;

Sister, Ruth Owens; Brothers, Delmon and James Owens.

She is survived by her Granddaughter, Carey Beth Byrd and fiancé, Simmy Mullins;

Great-grandchildren, Jayden Byrd, Kennedy Smith, Cooper Whipp and Scott Cannon and wife, Teirsa;

Daughter-in-law, Nancy Byrd;

Good friend, Donna Rice;

And host of nieces, nephews, other family members and good friends.

Family and friends will meet for a graveside service on Monday Evening, 7:00 pm, June 28, 2021 at Davis Cemetery in Coalfield. Pastor Corey Jones will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Coalfield Senior Citizens, 1600 Coal Hill Rd. Harriman, Tn 37748 or the Coalfield Library, 112 Jerry Jones Rd. Coalfield, TN 37719.

To leave a note for Dot’s family or to sign the online guestbook, please go to jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dortha Jane Byrd, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

