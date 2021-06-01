Doris Sue Daugherty, Oliver Springs

Doris Sue Daugherty, age 83, a resident of Oliver Springs, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at her home.

Mrs. Daugherty was born May 20, 1938, in Del Rio, TN. Doris was an avid yard seller. She was also one of the founding members of the Norwood Boys and Girls Club. Doris worked at Roane Hosiery Mill and Clinton Hosiery Mill until they closed. She was a member of Community Baptist Church in Oliver Springs.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, J.C. Daugherty; parents: Walter Sweeten and Marie Evelyn Sweeten; great grandchildren: Sophie and Hannah Brady; brothers: Charles Sweeten, John Sweeten, and Edward Sweeten, and by sisters: Margaret Thomas, Eula May, and Edna.

Doris is survived by her sons, David Alan Daugherty and wife Helen of Kennesaw, Ga., and Larry Dean Daugherty and wife, Patti of Thaxton, Va., grandchildren: Adam Daugherty and wife, Keri of Oliver Springs, Ashley Brady and husband, James of Clinton, Patrick Daugherty of Kennesaw, Ga., Whitney Nusser and husband, Devin of Texas, Chelsea Overstreet of Bedford, Va., and Cheyenne Daugherty of Va; by great-grandchildren: William, Xane, Jerrick, Kyleigh, Amelia, Chloe, Jackson, Thea, Nathaniel, Kinsley, Ashlyn and Grayson; by sisters: Shirley West, Betty Jackson, Gay Nell Carr Weaver and husband, Richard; by brothers: Frank Sweeten and wife, Becky and Robert Sweeten and wife, Gloria.

The family will receive friends, Saturday, June 12, 2021, between the hours of 11:00 am and 1:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Robert Combs officiating. Burial and graveside services will follow the funeral at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Daugherty family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Doris Sue Daugherty, please visit our floral store.

