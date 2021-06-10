Doris Kay Brummitt, Kingston

Doris Kay Brummitt age 66 of Kingston passed away June 8, 2021, at home.

Preceded in death by husband, Larry Brummitt
son, Bryan Brummitt,
parents, Willis and Sally Johnson
brother, Larry Johnson

She is survived by daughter, Misty Winn
grandsons, Dorien and Dawson Winn
brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Sharon Johnson
sisters-in-law, Judy Brummitt and Faye Long

The Family will honor Doris’s request for cremation and no formal service.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Brummitt Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Doris Kay Brummitt please visit our Sympathy Store.

