Doris Kay Brummitt, Kingston

Doris Kay Brummitt age 66 of Kingston passed away June 8, 2021, at home.

Preceded in death by husband, Larry Brummitt

son, Bryan Brummitt,

parents, Willis and Sally Johnson

brother, Larry Johnson

She is survived by daughter, Misty Winn

grandsons, Dorien and Dawson Winn

brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Sharon Johnson

sisters-in-law, Judy Brummitt and Faye Long

The Family will honor Doris’s request for cremation and no formal service.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Brummitt Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

