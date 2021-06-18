Donna Faye Rimel, 75

Donna Faye Rimel, age 75, travelled home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Donna dedicated a great deal of her life to her career of being an LPN for 29 years. Donna was incredibly involved in her church; she was a youth leader for several years. Donna played numerous instruments (piano, accordion, bass, and organ) and directed the choir. She was an active member of Spirit and Truth Worship Center in Arthur, TN.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Irene Daniels; son, George “Skip” Rimel III; brother, Troy Daniels; sisters, Joyce Leach and Phyllis Richardson.

She is survived by her husband, George Rimel of Harrogate; granddaughter, Tasha Rimel of Ewing, VA; great grandchildren, Cassidy Combs and Mason Fortner; along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends.

A receiving of friends will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Spirit and Truth Worship Center in Arthur, TN from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a funeral service to follow. Pastor Artie Miracle officiating.

