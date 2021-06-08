David Lee Dyle Jr, Harriman

Mr. David Lee Dyle Jr, age 49 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 6th, 2021, in Harriman, TN. He was born on May 7th, 1972, in Monroe, WI. Mr. Dyle was a member of the Lakeview Baptist Church where he served as an usher. He was a lover of life, and he loved his pets dearly. He is preceded in death by his father: David Lee Dyle Sr; Brother: Darrian Luke Dyle; and Stepfather: Clarence Norman Willis. He is survived by:

Daughter: Kimber Elaine Dyle of Morristown, TN

Stepson: Andrew Turpin of Morristown, TN

Mother: Paula Willis of Rockwood, TN

Twin Brother: Dennis Dyle (Amy) of Canton, TN

Sister: Shellia Dyle of Harriman, TN

Special Friend: Sue Humphreys of Harriman, TN

And several other nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 19th, 2021, at 1:00 pm in the Lakeview Baptist Church Fellowship Hall located at 124 Tub Springs Rd, Harriman, TN 37748. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. David Lee Dyle Jr.

