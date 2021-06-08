Dane “Rusty” Harness, Rocky Top

Rusty Harness, 64, passed away on Saturday, June 5 at his home in Rocky Top. Rusty loved spending time with his family and friends, fishing, going for drives in the mountains. He loved these Tennessee mountains. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Eloise Harness of Columbus, OH, sisters: Judith Osborne, Jill Porter, Margie Craig, Rosa Lee Hooks and Shirley Sharp, brothers: Judson McGrath, Ronald Payne and Tommy Lee Harness.

Rusty is survived by his daughters: Tara Sciacca, Abigal Layne Sciacca and wife Andrea all of Ohio, Whitney and husband Brandon Garland of Nicholasville, KY. Son: Rustin and wife Miracle Harness of Nicholasville, KY. Sisters: Debbie and husband Steve of Columbus, OH, Ann Wilson and Brenda Tinker of Briceville. Brothers: Jimmy Harness, Joe Harness and wife Debbie of Lake City.

A total of 17 grandchildren: Gracie and Ella Adcock; Jaxon, Nathaniel, Watson and Lily Holmes; Noah Garland; Kendrick, Preston and Samuel Harness, all of Nicholasville, KY. Zaidyn, Rylan, Jordan and London Sciacca; Isaiah, Elijah and Kaiah, all of Columbus, OH.

Several nieces and nephews from Ohio and Tennessee.

Visitation: 6-7 PM, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service: 7 PM, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Devin Barnett officiating.

Hatmaker Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dane “Rusty” Harness, please visit our floral store.

