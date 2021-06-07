Dana Suzanne Ryans Hall, Harriman

Dana Suzanne Ryans Hall, age 48 passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at her home in Harriman, Tennessee. Dana was born February 21, 1973 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She worked in the Dietary Dept at Roane Medical Center several years ago. Dana was of the Baptist Faith. She was preceded in death by her adopted father; Lloyd Ryans, Biological father; Richard James Haverland, daughter; Katherine Suzanne Dewey, stepsister; Donna Green, brother; Tony Lewis Haverland, grandparents; Frank and Pauline Cook.

Survivors Include:

Sons: Timothy Allen Ryans of Jamestown, TN.

Christopher Kuzara of Harriman, TN.

Daughter: Samantha Ryans of Harriman, TN.

Mother: Wilma “Cookie” Ryans of Harriman, TN.

Brothers: David Allen Haverland (Stacey) of Rockwood, TN.

Larry Franklin Ryans (Lisa) of Harriman, TN.

Stepbrother: Alvin Ryans of Philadelphia, TN.

Halfbrothers: Ricky Thompson of Oregon

Robert Haverland of Oregon

Sister-in-law: Christina Haverland of Kansas

Special Cousin: Tracy Kanipe of Harriman, TN.

Several Nieces and Nephews

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 am with Pastor Greg Russell officiating. Interment and graveside service will be held in the Emory Heights Cemetery in Harriman, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Dana Suzanne Ryans Hall.

