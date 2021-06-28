Cynthia Mulligan, Deer Lodge

Cynthia Mulligan, age 61 of Deer Lodge passed away on Saturday, June 26th, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Cynthia was a cosmetologist for many years and a long employee of Life Care of Morgan County.

She is preceded in death by father James Harold Bilbery and brother Jimmy Bilbery.

She is survived by her husband Martin Mulligan

Mother Eva Bilbery

Daughter Lindsy McIntosh and Josh Carter

Step son Brendan Michael Mulligan

Grandchildren Jimmie Hall, Josh Mulligan, Kyla Mulligan

Aunts and Uncles Cherri Barnett, Lena Barnett, Tracie Addabbo, Nolen and Margie Barnett, Charles Barnett, Fred and Marilyn Newport, and Garland Davis.

Also surviving are best friends Michelle and Johnny Liss and many friends in Michigan and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday June 30 , 2021 from 11 to 2pm at Schubert Funeral Home Wartburg. Funeral service will follow at 2pm.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Cynthia Mulligan.

