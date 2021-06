County Commission to Meet in Work Session this Evening to Discuss How to Spend $10.4 Million in Federal Stimulus Funds

Roane County Commissioners are scheduled to meet in a work session this evening at 7pm at the courthouse, to discuss how to spend the county’s estimated $10.4 million dollars in federal stimulus funds. County Executive Ron Woody say’s that a workshop is an effective way to get a feel from the commission on how best to use the money

The meeting is open to the public and is in The Qualls Commision room on the second floor.

