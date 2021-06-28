Connie Jean Ray McCarter, 64

Connie Jean Ray McCarter, Born on March 22, 1957 at Baptist Hospital in Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord on June 25, 2021 at 1:52 am.

She was a retired CNA who loved to read and do art. She loved to laugh, loved her family and friends and was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord and life.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Elijah McCarter, mother, Katherine McCarter;

Brother, Gary McCarter; Former husband, Robert Joe West; Niece, JoAnn Mayton.

She is survived by her daughters, Dorothy Ervin of Rocky Top, Brenda Kowalski of New River and Ollie Aslinger of Sevierville;

Son-in-law, Jason Aslinger of Sevierville;

Her sisters, Marilyn (David) Stanley, Ruth Mary, Betty Russell, Julie (Michael) Sizemore, Esther (Herman) Owenby, and Angie (Brian) Thacker;

Grandchildren, Sabrina, Thomas, Breann, and Lukus Aslinger, Dalton Kowalski, Sierra Wilson, Emma Vowel, Trevor Clark, Austin Ervin, Tabitha and Katelyn Brookshire, Destany Haney and Ty Collins;

Great-grandchildren, Itzayana, Alethea, Benjamin Leo, Parker and Addie;

Special friends, Nella Reynolds, Bea Gouge, Cathy Russell, Mary Russell, Donna West, Janie West, Maria Lively, Richard and a host of nieces and nephews.

She will always be loved and greatly missed.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 3-4:00 pm at the

Cove Road Primitive Baptist Church , 1298 Cove Ln., Oliver Springs, TN 37840.

A Memorial Service will begin at 4:00 pm officiated by Bro. Donald Ray Russell and Bro. Tim Wilson.

A Pot Luck Dinner will follow in the church fellowship Hall.

To leave a note for Connie’s family or to sign the online guestbook, please go to jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Connie Jean Ray, please visit our floral store.

