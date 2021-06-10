Charles William Lamb, Knoxville

Charles William Lamb, known as “William or Bill,” of Knoxville, TN, born October 26, 1936, age 84, went home to be with his Lord & savior on the morning of June 7th, 2021.

He was the kindest and most compassionate man, to know him was to love him.

He spent most of his life working as a diesel mechanic. In his spare time, he loved fishing, singing, playing guitar and other instruments. Every Sunday until he was no longer able, he was a devoted member and attended New Pleasant Gap Missionary Baptist Church.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years, Ada Pearl Lamb; children, Mary (Angel) Darnell, Kathy Lamb, and Charles Wayne Lamb; grandchildren, Lacey, Lakin, & Lexie Lamb, Amanda Helton, and Travis Rauhuff; great-grandchildren, Ciara Luna, Madison & Jeremiah Vokel, Teagan Williams, Justin Rauhuff, Chasity & Kaley Rauhuff, and Vivienne Royce Davis; one great-great grandchild, Hector Luna; siblings, Buck & Gary Lamb. Also, a multitude of friends and loved ones. He will be so missed.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Clarence and Myrtle Lamb; siblings, Leroy, Joe, Jerry & Margaret Lamb; grandson, Caleb Rauhuff.

There will be a graveside service held on Sunday, June 13th at Oak Grove Cemetery located in Rocky Top, Tennessee starting at 2:00p.m. lead by Pastor Leonard Goins.

