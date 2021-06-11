Charles Alvin Fink, Harriman

Mr. Charles Alvin Fink of Harriman was born on September 13, 1956 to Jackie Eugene and Alma Jean “Lucy” Fink. Charlie loved anything to do with being outdoors; fishing, hunting, camping and being on the water. There were only two things he loved more than that and was his friends & family and his dogs. He was a son & brother. husband & father, grandfather & uncle that was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. Charlie went home to be with his Saviour, Jesus Christ on June 9, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Jackie Eugene and Alma Jean “Lucy” Fink. Baby brother: Robert Dean Fink. Great niece: Allison Nicole Cofer all of Harriman, TN.

Charlie survived by his loving wife of 40 years: Jeanie Lynn Fink. His children: Stephanie Bean of Oliver Springs, Jackie Charles Fink of Oak Ridge, Sarra Fink of Oliver Springs, Amelia “Amy” and Jacob Emert of Oak Ridge. Grandchildren: Gregory Prater, Kindrix Bean, and William Charles Emert. Beloved sister & husband: Janice Diane “Sissy” & Bryan Keith “Fred” Cofer of Harriman. Special sister-in-law: Marilyn Nancy Beard of Rockwood. Several beloved nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces, extended family and many dear friends.​

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM. Graveside services will follow in Foster Cemetery in Oliver Springs.

