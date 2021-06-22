Boat Crash Injures Three

Brad Jones 5 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 7 Views

Three people were injured Monday morning when a boat ran aground on Norris Lake in Campbell County. The accident was reported at around 11:30 am near the Whitman Hollow Marina, and officials say there were seven people aboard the vessel, which apparently crashed after someone inadvertently engaged the throttle, and that three of them were hurt when they fell upon impact. No one was thrown from the boat, and the three injured people were taken to the LaFollette Medical Center for treatment of injuries described as non-life threatening. TWRA is investigating.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Speeding In Oliver Springs Will Cost You More

If you get caught speeding in Oliver Springs, be advised that it will now cost …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: