Blackburn, Colleagues Introduce Constitutional Amendment to Prohibit Burning the American Flag

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Flag Day, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Senators Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) in reintroducing a constitutional amendment to prohibit the physical desecration of the American flag.

“Burning the flag is a direct affront to the values of our democratic republic,” said Senator Blackburn. “In Tennessee, we know all too well that the Stars and Stripes represent more than just patriotism; the flag is an unwavering beacon of valor, vigilance, and justice. This proposed constitutional amendment will ensure that these sacred ideals are preserved.”



“The American flag is a symbol of liberty and a beacon of hope. It represents the ideals that our nation was built upon and for decades, brave men and women have carried its colors into battle to defend the United States of America,” Daines said. “The Stars and Stripes are a representation of freedom. We must always protect and respect the American flag.”

