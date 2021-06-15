Blackburn, Colleagues Introduce Constitutional Amendment to Prohibit Burning the American Flag

Brad Jones 59 mins ago Featured, National News Leave a comment 2 Views

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Flag Day, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Senators Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) in reintroducing a constitutional amendment to prohibit the physical desecration of the American flag. 

“Burning the flag is a direct affront to the values of our democratic republic,” said Senator Blackburn. “In Tennessee, we know all too well that the Stars and Stripes represent more than just patriotism; the flag is an unwavering beacon of valor, vigilance, and justice. This proposed constitutional amendment will ensure that these sacred ideals are preserved.”


“The American flag is a symbol of liberty and a beacon of hope. It represents the ideals that our nation was built upon and for decades, brave men and women have carried its colors into battle to defend the United States of America,” Daines said. “The Stars and Stripes are a representation of freedom. We must always protect and respect the American flag.”

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

UNDECLARED ALLERGEN PROMPTS COOKIE RECALL

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Consumer and Industry Services Division (CIS) is alerting …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: