Billy Joe Seiber, Caryville

Billy Joe Seiber, 74 of Caryville, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 3, 1947 in Knoxville to the late Glen and Geneva Bunch Seiber. Bill was an active member of Indian Bluff Baptist Church. He enjoyed going to church and sharing his love for the Lord with everyone he met. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren who were his pride and joy. Bill served as a Navy SeaBee where he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Three Bronze Stars and Fleet Marine Force Combat Operations Insignia on the Suspension Ribbon and Ribbon Bar of the Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 42 years, Margie Seiber, sisters Helen Harrington and infant sister Glenna Ruth Seiber.

Bill is survived by:

Sons Robert Seiber and wife Tabitha of Lake City

Coty Paul Harvey and wife Michelle of Oakdale



Grandchildren MaKayla and Brady Seiber

Ashley and Kody Farmer

Lilly and Natalie Harvey

Great Grandchildren Avery and Peyton Farmer

Brothers Tommy Seiber of Knoxville

Randy Seiber and wife Melanie of Knoxville

Brothers in Law Paul Goans and wife Linda of Ewing, VA

Steve Goans and wife Pam of Oliver Springs

Joe Goans of Briceville

Terry Goans of Charleston, SC

Sister in Law Loretta Vineyard and husband Jerry of Lenoir City

And a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Friday, June 11, 2021 at Indian Bluff Baptist Church in Briceville with Rev. Jason Goans and Rev. Greg Goodman officiating.

A graveside service will follow the funeral service on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Indian Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery in Briceville with Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

