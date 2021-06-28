BILLIE JEAN HEDGECOCK WYATT, Kingston

BILLIE JEAN HEDGECOCK WYATT – age 89, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 at her daughter, Teresa’s home in Kingston. She was born April 18, 1932, in Roane County and has been a lifelong resident of the Lawnville Community. She was a faithful and dedicated servant of Youngs Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder, Sunday school teacher, choir director and church historian and youth leader. She was Secretary/Treasurer of the Lawnville Cemetery Association. Her work career was with Palm Beach Company and Michael Dunn Center. She was a well known seamstress in Roane County. She made her four daughters’ wedding dresses as well as Roane County High School uniforms for the cheerleaders and majorettes (1964 to 1968), and a 19th century costume for the English Literature Class that is still being used. She was also known for her “good cooking” especially her fried chicken and fried apple pies. She loved her family, the Lawnville community and helping her neighbors. Preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Evan of 66 years; her daughters, Jeannie Crystal Wyatt and Aneitta Wyatt Williams; son, Gregory E. Wyatt; grandson, Chuck Williams; parents, Reverend W.E. Hedgecock and Nettie Bailes Hedgecock; sons-in-law, Ron Williams and Gary Bell; 5 sisters and 3 brothers.

Survivors: Children, Lavonne Sherrod and husband, Jack of Knoxville, Ginger Williams and Teresa Bell-Hafner of Kingston, grandchildren, Crystal Williams, Heather Browne and husband, Chris all of Kingston, Jeffrey Sherrod and Amy Sherrod Carter both of Knoxville; David Bell and wife, Kim of Kingston, Anna Szemborski and husband, Sean of Knoxville; great grandchildren, Audrey, Gage and Camden Browne, Rawleigh and Wayleigh Bell-all of Kingston, Kate Carter and Michael Szemborski of Knoxville; sister, Nettie Mae Sherrod of Knoxville; sisters-in-law, Dottie Hedgecock and Shirley Hedgecock; family friend, Porter Leach of Kingston; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Graveside services for family and friends will be held 10:00 A.M., Tuesday June 29, 2021, at Lawnville Cemetery with Rev. Dale Watson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Youngs Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church Youth or to the charity of your choice. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.

